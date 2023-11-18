 In Karnal, paddy procurement drops by Rs 14.9 lakh quintal : The Tribune India

Paddy being loaded in Karnal grain market. Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 17

The official procurement of paddy for 2023-24 ended on November 15. Efforts of the district administration to keep a check on bogus procurement and issuance of fake gate passes to adjust the arrival of paddy or rice from other states, bore fruit and the Karnal district recorded a fall of around 14.9 lakh quintals in paddy arrivals compared to the last year.

Vigil on Hry-UP border to check arrival

Officials claimed that strictness in quota allotment of paddy to rice millers, vigilance on the Haryana-UP border to check the arrival of paddy and rice from other states, strict verification at the entry gates and others contributed in checking the bogus procurement. Flood and rainfall also resulted in low production, which also caused a fall in the arrival this season.

The district has witnessed an arrival of 98,16,690 quintals of paddy this season, while it was 1,13,12,710 quintals in 2022-23. Moreover, the arrival has come down significantly in comparison to those in 2021-22 when the district had recorded around 106 lakh quintals, said the data of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Karnal grain market has reported a maximum of 17,21,280 quintals, followed by Assandh (14,87,420 q), Gharaunda (13,30,710 q), Nissing (13,01,750 q), Taraori (1,09,47,201q), Indri (10,41,510 q), Jundla (6,83,400 q), Nigdhu (4,98,610 q), Kunjpura (2,74,290 q), Nilokheri (1,57,950q), Gheer (83,780 q), Biana (83,720q), Ballah (57,550 q), the data revealed.

Officials claimed that strictness in quota allotment of paddy to rice millers, vigilance on the Haryana-UP border to check the arrival of paddy and rice from other states, strict verification at the entry gates and others contributed in checking the bogus procurement. Flood and rainfall also resulted in low production, which also caused a fall in the arrival this season. “We have allotted paddy to rice millers as per norms and proper verification of the previous performance of delivering the custom-milled rice. Additional allotment of paddy was done after proper verification at mills. It also contributed to smooth lifting process,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

“We have installed high-resolution cameras at the entry gates to keep a vigil on the entry gates to check issuance of bogus gate passes as well as entry of paddy from other states and a control room was set up to see the recording of cameras. Staff members keep eyes on vehicles round the clock. Nakas at two points on the Haryana-UP border also contributed in checking the arrival of paddy of traders in grain markets of the district, the DC said.

