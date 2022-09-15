In K'shetra dist, 168 died in road accidents till August 31 this year

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, September 14

As many as 168 persons lost their lives while 357 got injured in 348 road accidents reported in the district from January 1 to August 31 this year. There has been an increase in the number of accidents this year as compared to those in the corresponding period last year. In 2021, during the same period, 135 persons died while 260 sustained injuries in 316 accidents.

A police official said speeding, negligence and poor driving were to be blamed for the rising number of accidents. Most of these accidents occurred on national and state highways. It has been observed that two-wheelers were involved in a large number of cases and driving without helmet was a big reason that led to deaths due to serious injuries. Drivers not driving in their lane is also a prime reason behind accidents, he said.

Traffic coordinator Sub-Inspector Roshan Lal said, “Efforts are being made to increase awareness about traffic laws, road regulations and driving skills among students. Road safety programmes are also being organised. About 10 to 12 awareness camps are held in a month in different schools and other institutions. The most common violation these days is the use of mobile phones while driving.”

Naresh Sagwal, a police spokesman, said, “There was an accident-prone point in the Thol area where a rumble strip has been installed and further action is being taken to rectify the issue. Besides, there are three black spots, including those near Mini Zoo; Nau Gaja Peer, Shahabad; and Jalebi Bridge. An accident-prone point near Sonti village has been rectified. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that the spots near Nau Gaja Peer and Mini Zoo would be rectified soon.”

Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Speeding and driving in wrong lane are the major causes of accidents. We are focusing on lane driving on highways. Currently, there is only one wing to manage traffic but we are planning to form two separate wings for highways and city areas. Monthly road safety meetings are held with the departments concerned, including the PWD and the NHAI. Awareness campaigns are being organised and more challans are being issued so that people follow traffic norms.”

Data of same period last year

No. of accidents 316

No. of deaths 135

Injured persons 260