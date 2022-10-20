In Kurukshetra, stubble-burning fine raised 4 times

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 19

To deter farmers from burning paddy stubble, the district administration has now decided to impose four times penalty on the farmers who burn the residue despite continuous awareness programmes and persuasion efforts by the authorities concerned.

So far, the environmental compensation of Rs 2,500 per case of farm fire is imposed on the farmer with landholding up to 2 acres, Rs 5,000 per stubble burning incident for land between 2 and 5 acres and Rs 15,000 for burning on farmers with landholding above 5 acres.

Sources said 135 active fire locations were reported in the district till October 19. While the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) had reported a total of 96 active fire locations, 39 locations were reported by other sources. Of the total, stubble burning was confirmed on 90 locations during inspections. While just 25 cases were reported till October 11, the numbers increased to 90 by October 19.

The Agriculture Department has recovered over Rs 2.12 lakh from 89 farmers in the district who set the paddy stubble ablaze.

Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra Shantanu Sharma said, “Despite continuous efforts being made by the government and the Agriculture Department appealing to the farmers to not burn paddy stubble, cases of farm fires are coming to light. It has been decided to impose four times penalty on the farmers who are setting the paddy stubble ablaze. The nambardars have been directed to keep a watch on the farmers who set the paddy stubble ablaze and inform the administration so that action could be initiated against them. Action will be initiated against the nambardars as well if they failed to report the incidents to the administration.”

“A fall in the number of farm fires is being observed this year, but there is a lot to be done. The government has been providing cash incentives of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning the stubble and they should take benefits of the schemes,” he added.

The smoke emanating from the fields and the burning of the garbage also lead to respiratory problems.

Dr Gaurav Chawla, MD Chest Physician at LNJP Hospital Kurukshetra, said “People with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) should take extra precaution, and use masks as the smoke emanating from fields and dust can cause them trouble.”

AQI in poor category

The district’s air quality index (AQI) recorded an average particulate matter at 235 on Wednesday, putting it in the poor category

The AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

CURRENT PENALTY