DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / In major bureaucratic reshuffle, Haryana govt transfers two IAS, 39 HCS officers

In major bureaucratic reshuffle, Haryana govt transfers two IAS, 39 HCS officers

In a major administrative rejig, the Haryana Government has announced the transfer and posting of two IAS and 39 HCS officers across the state, affecting various key departments and district administrations. Among the IAS officers, Ankit Kumar Chouksey, Sub-Divisional Magistrate...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major administrative rejig, the Haryana Government has announced the transfer and posting of two IAS and 39 HCS officers across the state, affecting various key departments and district administrations.

Advertisement

Among the IAS officers, Ankit Kumar Chouksey, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, has been posted as SDM, Jhajjar, while Shashvat Sangwan, SDM, Naraingarh, will now serve as SDM, Barara.

Significant reshuffles were seen among HCS officers. Vivek Padam Singh, Additional Director (Administration), Sports and Youth Affairs, has been appointed Controller, Printing and Stationery, while Sarita Malik, Special Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, has been transferred as Secretary, Haryana Right to Service Commission. Her predecessor Vatsal Vashisht has been posted as ADC, Gurugram.

Advertisement

Jag Niwas, CEO, Zila Parishad Gurugram, will now serve as ADC, Jhajjar, and Sushil Kumar, District Municipal Commissioner, Kaithal, has been posted as ADC, Mahendragarh. Satbir Singh, CEO, Zila Parishad Faridabad, is now ADC, Faridabad.

Several officers have been moved within municipal corporations and development authorities. Virender Singh Sehrawat, Additional Labour Commissioner (Administration), has been appointed District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa, while Dalbir Singh, SDM, Meham, will now serve as District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh.

Advertisement

Ashwani Malik, from Medical College Nalhar (Nuh), has been posted to Sports and Youth Affairs, while Mamta has been appointed as Additional Director, Model Sanskriti Schools. Vijender Hooda and Vandana Disodia have swapped administrative roles between AYUSH and Skill Development & Industrial Training departments.

A series of SDMs and municipal officers have been reassigned. Jitender Kumar, formerly with the Information Department, has been made SDM, Tauru, while Sanjiv Kumar, SDM, South Gurugram, will now serve in Badshahpur.

Other key changes include postings in education, social justice, and urban development departments. Sanjeev Kumar (Tauru) has been shifted to Secondary Education, while Amit, earlier SDM Barara, now joins Social Justice and Empowerment.

Further changes affect cooperative sugar mills, estate offices, protocol, and HSIIDC. Hunny Bansal, OSD-II to the Chief Secretary, has been appointed Secretary, State Police Complaint Authority.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper