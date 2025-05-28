In a major administrative rejig, the Haryana Government has announced the transfer and posting of two IAS and 39 HCS officers across the state, affecting various key departments and district administrations.

Among the IAS officers, Ankit Kumar Chouksey, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, has been posted as SDM, Jhajjar, while Shashvat Sangwan, SDM, Naraingarh, will now serve as SDM, Barara.

Significant reshuffles were seen among HCS officers. Vivek Padam Singh, Additional Director (Administration), Sports and Youth Affairs, has been appointed Controller, Printing and Stationery, while Sarita Malik, Special Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, has been transferred as Secretary, Haryana Right to Service Commission. Her predecessor Vatsal Vashisht has been posted as ADC, Gurugram.

Jag Niwas, CEO, Zila Parishad Gurugram, will now serve as ADC, Jhajjar, and Sushil Kumar, District Municipal Commissioner, Kaithal, has been posted as ADC, Mahendragarh. Satbir Singh, CEO, Zila Parishad Faridabad, is now ADC, Faridabad.

Several officers have been moved within municipal corporations and development authorities. Virender Singh Sehrawat, Additional Labour Commissioner (Administration), has been appointed District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa, while Dalbir Singh, SDM, Meham, will now serve as District Municipal Commissioner, Nuh.

Ashwani Malik, from Medical College Nalhar (Nuh), has been posted to Sports and Youth Affairs, while Mamta has been appointed as Additional Director, Model Sanskriti Schools. Vijender Hooda and Vandana Disodia have swapped administrative roles between AYUSH and Skill Development & Industrial Training departments.

A series of SDMs and municipal officers have been reassigned. Jitender Kumar, formerly with the Information Department, has been made SDM, Tauru, while Sanjiv Kumar, SDM, South Gurugram, will now serve in Badshahpur.

Other key changes include postings in education, social justice, and urban development departments. Sanjeev Kumar (Tauru) has been shifted to Secondary Education, while Amit, earlier SDM Barara, now joins Social Justice and Empowerment.

Further changes affect cooperative sugar mills, estate offices, protocol, and HSIIDC. Hunny Bansal, OSD-II to the Chief Secretary, has been appointed Secretary, State Police Complaint Authority.