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Home / Haryana / In major growth push, Nuh gets 22 projects worth Rs 174.66 crore

In major growth push, Nuh gets 22 projects worth Rs 174.66 crore

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:01 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini chairs the 32nd meeting of the Mewat Development Board in Nuh on Saturday. Tribune photo
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday gave a major development boost to Nuh district by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 development projects worth Rs 174.66 crore. The projects encompass key initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare services and expanding sports, education and other public infrastructure.

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The largest project is the construction of a 100-bed District Civil Hospital on the premises of the old CHC in Nuh at a cost of Rs 155.49 crore. Under various projects of the Health Department, Sub-Health Centre (SHC) buildings will also be constructed at several villages, including Adbar village at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, Chharora village at Rs 79 lakh, Kankar Kheri village at Rs 64 lakh and Nai village at Rs 69 lakh.

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The CM also laid the foundation stones of various projects of the Mewat Development Agency. These include the construction of a public park in Nuh, renovation of the sports stadium at Pingwan and establishment of 100 Model Anganwadi Centres at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore.

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Similarly, girls’ toilets will be constructed in 33 government schools of Nuh block, while a subdivisional-level library will be constructed in Hathin block. Hybrid solar power plants will be installed in 14 government schools of Hathin block at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of an Alvi Bhawan at Lahabas village in Pingwan block. He also inaugurated two projects of the Health Department. These include a Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) building constructed on the premises of CHC Punhana at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and a TB Office building constructed on the premises of the Civil Hospital, Mandikhera, at a cost of Rs 1.54 crore.

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The CM also inaugurated projects of the Mewat Development Agency, including the renovation of sports stadiums at village Shahpur-Nangli (Nuh) and Kameda (Ferozepur Jhirka), and sports facilities provided in 16 government schools of Nuh district.

He also distributed scholarships amounting to Rs 92 lakh to students.

While chairing a meeting of the Mewat Development Board at the Mini Secretariat today, the CM said Nuh district was rapidly moving towards becoming a major hub for employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth. Issues related to education, health, sports, irrigation, sewerage and cyber security were discussed.

“Development works worth about Rs 10.06 crore have been approved for strengthening the education sector in Nuh district. These include providing dual desks in government schools, setting up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) labs in 20 government schools, scholarship schemes and providing coaching to students, among other initiatives. The CM said free coaching will be provided to youth of the Mewat region for preparing for government job exams. Coaching will be provided for exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Haryana Staff Selection Commission and CET.

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