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Home / Haryana / In Nuh, majority of voters mapped as 'progeny' not 'self': SIR data flags anomaly

In Nuh, majority of voters mapped as 'progeny' not 'self': SIR data flags anomaly

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:17 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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More than half of Nuh’s electors have been mapped in Haryana’s electoral rolls as “progeny” rather than in their own right.

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Data from the state’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) shows the most skewed selfprogeny ratio of any district, and a pattern that stands apart from the pending-elector backlogs driving coverage of Gurugram and Faridabad.

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District data shows only 29.34 per cent of Nuh’s electors mapped as “self,” against 57.22 per cent mapped as “progeny.” The remaining electors fall under “no mapping,” a category where Nuh also ranks worst among Haryana’s smaller districts, at 27.71 per cent.

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The pattern repeats across all three Assembly constituencies in the district Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana each showing “no mapping” rates of 27 to 28 per cent, well above the statewide norm, alongside similarly high progeny-mapping ratios of 56 to 58 per cent.

The anomaly stands in contrast to Nuh’s voting record. The district has traditionally recorded some of Haryana’s higher voter turnout figures on polling day itself in the 2024 Assembly elections, for instance Nuh district recorded markedly higher turnout than Gurugram and Faridabad, bucking the urban-apathy trend the Election Commission has flagged in NCR belts. That a district known for strong voter participation shows the state’s weakest data-mapping quality points to a gap between turnout and roll-keeping rather than voter disengagement.

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Unlike Gurugram and Faridabad, where the SIR backlog has been attributed to gated communities and transient urban populations resisting BLO visits, Nuh’s numbers instead suggest large numbers of electors whose family linkage in the rolls is incomplete or defaults to being recorded through a parent or head of household. Officials familiar with the exercise say such patterns typically emerge in areas with high rates of joint-family households, migration for work, or gaps in earlier rounds of roll digitisation though no district-specific explanation for Nuh has been officially offered so far.

Nuh’s overall SIR completion figures remain closer to the state average than Gurugram’s, meaning the mapping skew rather than a raw pending-elector count is the more striking data point to emerge from the district, and one that may warrant closer scrutiny from the Election Commission as the exercise moves toward its revised deadline.

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