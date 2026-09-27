In Nuh, police drive prompts registration rider on bikes as wedding gift

A police crackdown on unregistered two-wheelers in Nuh has prompted panchayats and community leaders across the district to rewrite an old wedding custom: any motorcycle gifted at a wedding must now be accompanied by registration papers and a helmet, or the giver must arrange them.

The move follows an enforcement drive by the Nuh police, who issued 12,940 challans and seized 405 vehicles without number plates between April 1 and September 16. Officers say the campaign has already helped reduce motorcycle theft in the district.

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Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said disregard for vehicle registration had long been a problem in the region. “This has been a huge menace in Mewat for a long time. People simply do not bother getting their vehicles registered,” he said, adding that the area had also been a hub for stolen vehicles, with many people buying and selling motorcycles without proper documentation.

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The crackdown has directly affected a well-entrenched wedding tradition in Nuh’s villages, where motorcycles are commonly gifted not only to the groom but also to his father, brothers and uncles. Affluent families often gift five to 10 motorcycles at a wedding, a practice prevalent among both the Meo and Gujjar communities. Until recently, registration paperwork was seldom a consideration.

Panchayats in several villages have now issued a diktat to regulate the practice. “In our panchayat, it has been decided that if you gift a bike, it must come with registration,” said Mohsin, brother of a woman sarpanch from the Tauru area. He added that similar decisions were being adopted across the Tauru belt.

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Under the new rule, if a motorcycle gifted at a wedding is seized within a year for lack of registration, the responsibility for getting it registered and securing its release from police custody will rest with the family gifting it. A helmet has also been made a mandatory part of the gift package.

Maulana Illiyas from the Firozpur Jhirka area said mosques had begun issuing similar advisories. “We are advising people so that this wedding gift does not become a problem for families. Motorcycles should be registered in the name of the groom or whoever receives them. There are frequent allegations of stolen bikes being gifted,” he said.

The SP said the crackdown was already producing results. “With vehicles being impounded, many people are now avoiding unregistered vehicles and taking greater precautions,” he said, adding that the sustained enforcement drive was intended to curb both vehicle theft and road-safety violations linked to non-compliance.