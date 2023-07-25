In Parliament: At 134%, Haryana third worst in groundwater extraction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

The status of groundwater extraction in Haryana at 134.14% in the assessment year 2022 was the third-worst in the country. The percentage implies gross groundwater extraction for all uses on average to available groundwater resources.

As per a reply of the Jal Shakti Ministry in the Rajya Sabha to a question from the Nationalist Congress Party MP, Dr Fauzia Khan today, Punjab is the worst in groundwater extraction at 165.99%, followed by Rajasthan at 151.07% in assessment year 2022.

Out of these three states, only in Haryana, the groundwater extraction improved, though marginally, as it was 136.91% in 2017. In the case of Punjab, the groundwater extraction was 165.77% in 2017 while Rajasthan had 139.88% usage.

The ministry replied that for the country as a whole, the groundwater extraction on average worked out to be 60.08% in 2022 as compared to 63.33% in 2017, indicating overall improvement.

The assessment is made by the Central Ground Water Board, along with the respective state governments.

Among the overexploited blocks where water extraction is above 100%, Haryana used to have 78 blocks out of 128 assessed units in 2017, but in 2022, there are now 88 blocks (61.54%) of 143 assessed. In 2017, Punjab reported 109 overexploited blocks of 138 assessed. In 2022, there are now 117 blocks out of 153 assessed.

In Rajasthan, there used to be 185 blocks out of 295 assessed that were overexploited in 2017. After five years, the number was 219 out of 302 assessed.

In the decadal water-level fluctuation, a comparison of the mean of November 2012 to 2021 with November 2022, 114 wells (44.2%) of 258 reported a fall in the water level in Haryana. As many as 65 wells reported a fall of 0-2 m, 22 wells registered a fall of 2-4 m and 27 wells reported a fall of over 4 m in water level.

In the case of Punjab, 230 wells were assessed. Of them, 172 (74.8 per cent) reported a fall in water level.