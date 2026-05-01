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Home / Haryana / In Rewari, rebels may upset BJP, Congress nominees’ applecart

In Rewari, rebels may upset BJP, Congress nominees’ applecart

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 12:02 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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Though the BJP and Congress’ candidates have kicked off their campaigns for the elections to the Rewari Municipal Council and Dharuhera Municipal Committee, rebels-turned-Independent candidates are likely to play the spoilsport.

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With the BJP fielding Ajay Jangra, a supporter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh for the post of president of the Dharuhera Municipal Committee, Kanwar Singh Yadav, a former chief of the committee and an aspirant for the BJP ticket, has jumped into the fray as an Independent.

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Similarly, Neharika Chaudhary, the Congress candidate for the post of chairperson of the Rewari Municipal Council, is facing a challenge from former chief Shakuntala Bhandoria, who was denied the Congress ticket and is now contesting as an Independent.

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Interestingly, both Neharika and Shakuntala are considered close to former Haryana minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav.

Capt Yadav, who has backed the candidature of Neharika, is hopeful of getting the benefit of the rift in the BJP camp over the allocation of the ruling party’s ticket to former chairperson Vinita Pippal. She reportedly faced opposition from Rewari BJP MLA Laxman Singh Yadav, who was “snubbed” by Union Minister Rao Inderjit over the issue. Later, Rao Inderjit and Pippal denied having any differences with the MLA.

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Sources said there was a clear divide between the supporters of Rao Inderjit Singh and MLA Yadav.

“Resentment is brewing among the workers of both the BJP and Congress over denial of tickets to the leaders supported by them. It needs to be seen what impact it will have on the outcome of elections,” said political observers.

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