In Sept, ACB arrests 21 for bribery

Chandigarh, October 30
During its ongoing drive against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, has arrested 21 government officers/ officials while reportedly accepting bribes ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh during September. It has also nabbed three private individuals, taking the number of arrests to 24.
In the same period, it initiated investigations into five cases involving seven gazetted officers, nine non-gazetted employees, and 10 private individuals. An official spokesperson today said that the ACB had conducted four investigations. In two of those, it had recommended departmental action against a gazetted officer and three non-gazetted officials, along with the recovery of Rs 6,10,194 from two private persons. In addition to these cases, the bureau had also initiated an inquiry into officers and employees of the state Housing Board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...