In Sept, ACB arrests 21 for bribery

Chandigarh, October 30

During its ongoing drive against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, has arrested 21 government officers/ officials while reportedly accepting bribes ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh during September. It has also nabbed three private individuals, taking the number of arrests to 24.

In the same period, it initiated investigations into five cases involving seven gazetted officers, nine non-gazetted employees, and 10 private individuals. An official spokesperson today said that the ACB had conducted four investigations. In two of those, it had recommended departmental action against a gazetted officer and three non-gazetted officials, along with the recovery of Rs 6,10,194 from two private persons. In addition to these cases, the bureau had also initiated an inquiry into officers and employees of the state Housing Board.