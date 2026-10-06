In Singapore, Haryana CM showcases state as investor-friendly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today pitched the state as an investor-friendly destination, highlighting its policy reforms, industrial ecosystem, infrastructure and investment opportunities during a fireside chat at the SING forum in Singapore.

Saini said the success of his Singapore visit would be measured by the investments that companies eventually made in Haryana. He said 20-30 major companies had been identified before the visit and officials had held e-meetings with several prospective investors. During the visit, several companies submitted investment proposals and expressed their investment intentions.

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He said the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre swiftly processes investment proposals. A dedicated Merlion Desk had also been set up to fast-track proposals from Singapore.