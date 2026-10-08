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Home / Haryana / In Singapore, Saini woos Punjab, Haryana diaspora

In Singapore, Saini woos Punjab, Haryana diaspora

Highlights infrastructure, governance, investment opportunities in state

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at a meeting with industrialists of Punjab and Haryana origin during his visit to Singapore.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged industrialists and business representatives of Punjab and Haryana origin based in Singapore to explore investment opportunities in Haryana and become partners in the state’s development journey under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

Addressing prominent members of the diaspora during his visit to Singapore, Saini said the global experience, expertise and entrepreneurial capabilities acquired by Indians abroad could make a significant contribution to India’s development.

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Appreciating the contribution of the Indian diaspora through their hard work, talent and entrepreneurship, he invited the industrialists to visit Haryana and assured them of the state government’s support.

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Saini said Singapore, despite its limited geographical area and resources, had emerged as one of the world’s leading business and economic centres through visionary economic policies, modern infrastructure, good governance and effective law and order.

He said Haryana was also working towards creating a conducive environment for industries by strengthening law and order, developing modern infrastructure and ensuring good governance.

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“The policies of the Central Government have created new opportunities for investment, infrastructure, employment and entrepreneurship in the country. On the same lines, Haryana is also continuously working towards providing investors with better law and order, modern infrastructure, good governance and a conducive environment for industries and progress,” he said.

Saini invited the industrialists and business representatives to visit Haryana and also extended an invitation to them to visit his official residence in Chandigarh. He said the state government was committed to maintaining continuous dialogue and cooperation with the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior Haryana Government officials held a separate meeting with senior officials of Singapore Corporation Enterprise, Government of Singapore.

The meeting focused on exchanging best practices and experiences related to mixed land-use policy and land pricing. The discussions are expected to provide policy inputs for upcoming government projects in Haryana.

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