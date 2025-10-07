In Sirsa, canal protest grows as more villages join farmers’ stir over water cuts

Protests are intensifying in Sirsa district as more villages join the agitation against the Irrigation Department for allegedly reducing the size of water outlets (moghas) on the Chautala Minor canal without notice, leaving tail-end farmers without sufficient irrigation water.

Originally led by farmers from Jandwala Bishnoi, Asa Khera, Sukhera Khera, and Bharukhera, the protest gained support on Monday from three more villages Lambi, Gidarkhera, and Chautala. Local leaders, including sarpanch Mithuram (Jandwala), sarpanch Bahadar Singh (Asha Khera) and BJP leader Gagandeep accused the department of acting without following legal procedures.

They allege that moghas were resized secretly at night under police presence, bypassing consultation or notification. “This is not administration; it’s like a Talibani order,” said one farmer. “No notice was given. Instead, the department used force and carried out changes overnight, treating the farmers like criminals.”

The farmers argue that reducing mogha size directly cuts water supply, especially to tail end villages that already suffer from irregular irrigation. They say this, combined with unilaterally changed irrigation schedules, could make farming unviable.

“This isn’t just about crops,” said another protester. “Without water, we can’t feed our families. If this continues, farming will become a losing battle.” They have demanded that all moghas be restored to their original sizes to ensure fair water distribution. Many also criticised the government for allowing bureaucrats to act unchecked. “In this government, it feels like officials rule and farmers suffer,” one sarpanch said.

Despite earlier assurances from Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry after farmer delegations contacted her and met in Chandigarh, no resolution has been implemented. The protesters claim the department continues to dismiss ground realities, showing water availability only “in paperwork”, while fields remain dry.

Apart from irrigation, the region is also facing drinking water shortages due to poor water flow at the canal’s tail. The farmers have staged symbolic protests like running in dry canals and smashing earthen pots, warning they may escalate agitation by blocking canal flow or burning effigies of top officials if their demands remain unmet. They further suggested that irrigation planning should involve officials with real knowledge of farming or direct farmer consultations, not decisions made “in air-conditioned offices, far from reality”.

Until their demands are met and moghas restored, the farmers say the protest will continue. Anger is mounting across the region, with panchayat meetings and coordinated action now underway in seven affected villages.

In this matter, Irrigation Department’s Executive Engineer Mandeep Beniwal said that the farmers have not yet come to the department with their complaints. He added that the construction of the water outlets was done according to the approved design to ensure equal water distribution. He said if the farmers faced any problems, they should visit the department office, and their issues would be resolved.