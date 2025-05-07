In Sirsa, INLD demands Haryana’s water share from Punjab

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held a protest in Sirsa on Tuesday to raise their voice against Punjab for allegedly stopping Haryana’s share of water from the Bhakra Dam. The protest took place at the Mini-Secretariat in Sirsa, where the INLD leaders and workers gathered in large numbers.

The protest was organised to highlight the growing water crisis in Sirsa. The INLD says that villages across the district are forced to buy drinking water at high prices, paying Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per tanker. The party blames The Centre and state BJP governments for not taking any serious steps to solve the issue. During the protest, Dabwali MLA Aditya Devilal Chautala criticised the Centre. He said if the government was truly serious about helping Haryana, it should arrest Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for cutting the water supply. He also accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Haryana of being completely careless about the important issue.

Chautala pointed out that Haryana had already separated from the Bhakra Management Board, yet neither the Centre nor the state government asked why it happened or tried to fix the situation. According to him, this proved their lack of seriousness. Before submitting a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, INLD leaders addressed the party workers and promised to continue the fight for Haryana’s rights.

INLD district president Jasbir Singh Jassa also spoke on the occasion. He said stopping Haryana’s water was an unconstitutional act by the Punjab Government. He warned that if no effective steps were taken by the Centre and the state, the INLD would be forced to take bigger actions in future.

Jassa also reminded people of the efforts made by former leaders such as Chaudhary Devilal and Om Prakash Chautala to bring SYL canal water to Haryana. He said while earlier governments fought for Haryana’s rights, the current ones had ignored the issue.