In special drive, F’bad cops nab 162 miscreants

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

Taking a major action against those who disturb public peace by fighting and creating nuisance at public places, the Faridabad police arrested 162 persons on Wednesday. The police registered 79 cases in different police stations against these accused.

Criminals will not be spared The campaign will continue and those involved in criminal activities will not be spared. Rakesh Kumar Arya, Police Commissioner

A police spokesperson said in order to curb criminal activities and create a sense of security among people, Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya on Wednesday had given instructions to all DCPs, ACPs, SHOs and chowki in-charge to ensure safety of the common man. Following the orders, a special drive was conducted by the police teams in different areas of Faridabad on Wednesday.

The police station and crime branch of Faridabad registered 79 cases in a day on Wednesday and arrested 162 persons. Of the 79 cases, 44 were registered by the police stations and 35 on the complaint of the crime branch. Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya said the campaign would continue and those involved in criminal activities would not be spared.

#Faridabad #Gurugram