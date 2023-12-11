In special drive, Yamunanagar cops arrest 41 involved in criminal cases

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 10

In a special drive to nab criminals, the Yamunanagar district police today arrested 41 persons involved in various criminal cases.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesperson, said working under the guidance of SP Ganga Ram Punia, as many as 46 teams of the district police raided several places in the district to nab the criminals.

He said the police teams arrested three accused and registered three cases under Excise Act, recovering 33 bottles of illegal country liquor from them. The teams of CIA-1 and Special Cell registered two separate cases under Arms Act and arrested two accused along with two illegal country-made pistols and one live cartridge, Chamkaur added. He said the police team of Yamunanagar sadar police station, registered a case under NDPS Act and arrested two persons along with 5.74 grams of smack. Besides, the Buria gate police arrested two persons recovering 7.47 grams of smack.

