In Yamunanagar, INLD slams lathicharge on student protesters in Delhi

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held a protest march against police lathicharge on students, who had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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The INLD leaders and workers also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner Preeti, addressed to the President of India, demanding an investigation into the incident and strict action against the culprits. Former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar Dilbag Singh led the protest. District President Roshan Lal; State President of the Minority Cell, Chaudhary Zahid Khan; National Spokesperson Ashwini Dutta; State President of the INLD Employees Union, Hari Narayan Sharma; senior INLD leaders Mahipal Singh Bhagwangarh, Suresh Sharma Panjupur, Rishi Pal Kalyan, Mangat Ram Saini and a large number of party youth leaders, workers and office-bearers were present.

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Addressing reporters, Dilbag Singh said the police lathicharge and firing of tear gas shells on students and youths was highly condemnable as they were protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for their legitimate demands.

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“It amounts to blatant assassination of democracy. In democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. Many innocent students were injured in this incident and the government must answer for it,” he said.

He added that the INLD had submitted a memorandum to the President of India demanding that legal action should be taken against the officers, who lathicharged the peacefully protesting students. “The INLD always stands with the students. We demand that the government must take the strictest action against those who leaked the NEET exam, the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister and compensation for the families of students who committed suicide ,” he added.