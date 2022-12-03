Inadequate streetlights

Inadeqaute streetlights have been installed on the road between House Number 2146P and 2855 in Sector 21, Panchkula. This raises security concerns among people travelling to Sector 23 and onwards. The authorities concerned ensure adequate streetlights on the stretch. Vinayakl, Panchkula

Roads in bad shape

Commuters have to face inconvenience due to the bad condition of roads in Faridabad. The present government has failed to provide good roads in the city. The roads in Sectors 41, 42 and Green Field colony are in pathetic condition. The authorities concerned should repair the road sat the earliest.

Dheeraj Chawla, faridabad

School timings should be same

Some private schools don’t revise timings even during peak winter months and 8 am is too early for children to reach school in extreme cold weather. The government order regarding school timings should be applicable to all schools as it will benefit the students.

Navdeep Dalal, Bahadurgarh

