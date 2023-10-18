Inclement weather, millers’ strike slow down paddy procurement

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 17

Procurement is going slow in grain markets as harvesting season will pick up in a week’s time due to the late sowing of the basmati variety of paddy in the region this season. Farmers had to re-sow paddy in most flood-affected areas in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts.

Meanwhile, due to the strike, prices of basmati varieties have come down in the open market. According to information, about 68% of procured paddy has been lifted from the grain markets in Fatehabad, while 56% of procured produce has been lifted from grain markets in Hisar district.

In Fatehabad district, DC Ajay Singh Tomar said 2.67 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured in the district until today. “The agencies have also lifted the about 1.80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy after purchase from mandis. There is no congestion in the grain markets as the procurement is going on smoothly,” he said.

The arhtiyas’ association, however, urged the farmers to dry their produce before taking it to the grain market. “The inclement weather has drenched the produce, thus it will take a couple of days for the produce to get dry,” said Jagdish Bhadu, pradhan of the association.

Fatehabad has about 3.5 lakh hectare paddy area. However, the farmers had to re-sow the paddy in about 1 lakh acres area due to floods. “The area of basmati varieties, including ‘1509’ and ‘1847’, has grown this time due to floods as these are comparatively smaller duration crops. Harvest season has started, but it will pick up by next week. Moreover, the strike by exporters and millers, too, has restrained the basmati growers to withhold the stock,” said a trader, adding that procurement of non-basmati varieties was going on smoothly.

In Hisar, about 4.71 lakh quintals of paddy has arrived, of which 3.72 lakh quintals have been purchased. Sources said 2.49 lakh quintals had been lifted while the remaining stock was lying in the grain markets.

In Sirsa district, while the procurement of non-basmati varieties was going on, farmers complained that they were not getting remunerative prices of basmati varieties of paddy. An arhtiya at Rania said the prices of basmati varieties had come down by about Rs 500 to Rs 600 per quintal due to the strike by exporters and millers.

Fewer paddy growers reached the mandis of Rohtak to sell their produce today due to stoppage of purchase by private buyers as well as inclement weather. DC Ajay Kumar maintained that the purchase of paddy and bajra was on.

Lift restrictions on export: Hooda

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday sought the removal of restrictions on the export of paddy. He said rice exporters had stopped purchasing paddy in seven states, including Haryana, due to the restrictions imposed by the government. “The restrictions have caused distress and losses to farmers. They are incurring a loss of at least Rs 1,000 per quintal, which implies more than Rs 20,000 per acre,” he said. India exported around 45 lakh tonnes of rice every year, of this 25 lakh tonnes were from Haryana, he said.

