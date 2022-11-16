Income eligibilty cap for Ayushman plan raised to Rs 1.8L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The state government will give benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to all families whose names have not been included in the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data. Furthermore, golden cards are being made for all such persons.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the golden card distribution programme in Manesar on November 21.

Apart from those included in the SECC list in the state, now the benefits of the scheme will be extended to all families having an annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh. The financial liability for the inclusion of these families will be borne by the state government.

The Khattar government has increased the annual income limit of BPL families from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh. As per the norms of the Centre, 15,51,798 families in Haryana were being covered under this scheme, but after the expansion of the scheme benefit, now 28 lakh families of the state will be benefited.

Free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to all these families under this scheme.

As per official data so far, 28,89,036 Ayushman cards have been made in Haryana. There are a total of 715 hospitals, including 539 private and 176 government, empanelled under the scheme in the state. Needy persons are getting the benefit of health facilities through these hospitals. So far, 5,51,480 claims were made under this scheme and claims worth more than Rs 580.77 crore have been settled.