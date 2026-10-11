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Home / Haryana / Income limit now Rs 1.80 lakh under Lado scheme in Haryana

Income limit now Rs 1.80 lakh under Lado scheme in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Cabinet on Saturday raised the annual family income eligibility limit under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.

At present, more than 10 lakh women are benefiting from the initiative.

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The Cabinet also approved removing the provision that allowed beneficiaries to choose a lower monthly assistance amount. With this, beneficiaries will receive the prescribed benefit of Rs 2,100 per month, ensuring uniformity in disbursement and simplifying the administrative process.

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The first instalment for new beneficiaries will be credited in full to their savings bank accounts. From the second month onwards, Rs 1,100 will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s account, while Rs 1,000 will be deposited in a government-operated Recurring Deposit or Fixed Deposit account.

To make compliance easier, it also approved changing the frequency of ‘liveness’ verification from monthly to once every quarter. Beneficiaries will have to complete face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi app to ensure continuity of assistance.

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The amendments will come into force from November 1, 2026.

HARTRON to come under CRID

*Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) is given the status of a department under the Business of the Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974

*Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) will come under the administrative control of CRID

*Deputy Commissioners can grant approval to gram panchayats for leasing out shamilat deh measuring up to 20 sq yards to Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited (HAICL) for setting up Har-Hith (retail chain) stores.

*Approval accorded for continuation of 6th State Finance Commission (SFC) recommendations for local body fund devolution (7% of state’s own tax revenue) until 7th SFC report submission

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