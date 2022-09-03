Incomplete housing project: RERA asks ILD builder in Gurugram to submit resolution plan

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 3

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has asked ILD builder to submit a resolution plan with regards to an incomplete project in Gurugram’s Sector 37C and hand over the units to allottees as per plan.

RERA chairman K K Khandelwal heard the plea of home buyers who have been waiting for their dream home for almost a decade.

The authority gave a patient hearing to the aggrieved buyers-cum-allottees who in a good number approached the authority seeking implementation of the orders the authority had issued in favour of completing the project to the builder for the past four years.

The allottees informed the authority of alleged non-compliance of RERA orders of past four years demanding strictest action against the builder.

Besides the allottees, ILD promoter Salman Akbar was also present in RERA office before the chairman who came down heavily on the builder.

In warning to builder the authority said the project has to be completed and builder’s land, offices, plots, flats, etc., would be attached or auctioned to accrue deficit money to complete the project which has been hanging in balance since 2008-09.

Khandelwal scrutinised the documents of builders to ascertain sold, unsold and mortgaged properties and issued directions to freeze all money transactions with immediate effect.

Finding non-compliance of RERA orders, the chairman warned the builder of putting promoters behind the bars.

“We give you the last opportunity to resolve the issue of aggrieved allottees without wasting time,” said Khandelwal.

ILD launched a residential project of six towers at Sector 37C in 2008-09 and collected 70 to 80 per cent amount from 192 buyers with the promise to hand over the units to allottees by 2010-11. The allottees are, however, still moving from one office to other for completion of the project and taking possession of flats.

The authority issued summons to the promoter to appear before it with a final resolution plan on September 7. Khandelwal in presence of 50 allottees at RERA office warned promoters of even civil imprisonment in failure of compliance.

The authority’s Friday’s action brought a big relief to the aggrieved buyers -- many of who have take loans and are paying instalments.

Keeping the anguish of allottees in mind, the authority issued an order to attach Salman Akba’s personal vehicle which it withdrew after assurance of the promoter of compliance the order.