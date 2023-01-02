Incomplete road projects irk commuters

FAILING to complete various road projects within stipulated time, the civic authorities have proven to be a reason behind the harassment of commuters. The construction of a 900-m long road from Hardware Chowk to Pali Chowk in the NIT zone is not complete even after 20 months. The district administration must ensure the completion of important infrastructure projects as soon as possible. Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Panchkula cold shoulders homeless

IT is surprising to know that there is not a single night shelter in Panchkula, but three in the adjoining city of Chandigarh. In the winter season, the homeless must be provided for to save them from chilly winds. The MC authorities must address the situation and offer relief to the underprivileged in the city by getting more shelter homes constructed.

Subhash Chander Sharma, Panchkula

Cheeka roads in poor condition

THE condition of roads in Cheeka town in Kaithal district is very poor. It has also resulted in several accidents here. For the last three weeks, residents are on a hunger strike to bring the issue to light, but the local authorities are indifferent towards it. They must look into the matter and offer a reliable solution.

Satinder Pal Singh, Cheeka

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com