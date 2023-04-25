Increase agri production without damaging environment: Murmu

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 24

President of India Droupadi Murmu, while chairing the convocation ceremony at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) here today, was delighted that the maximum gold medallists in the varsity were girls.

Addressing the 25th convocation of the Haryana Agriculture University, the President said, “Universities should act as laboratories from where knowledge spreads and benefits the entire society. It is a matter of great satisfaction and pride that our daughters are progressing in many fields, including agriculture and allied sciences”.

The President said rising population, agricultural land shrinkage, depleting groundwater level, decreasing soil fertility, climate change etc had become major challenges to the agriculture sector.

“It is the responsibility of agricultural professionals to find a permanent solution to these challenges,” exhorted the President.

She urged the students to make devoted efforts so that nutritious food could be made available to our huge population, with minimum damage to the environment and biodiversity.

“Completing these tasks is both a challenge and an opportunity before you. I have full faith that you will convert this challenge into an opportunity and make the best use of your academic knowledge and experience,” said Murmu.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, while congratulating the students who received degrees and medals, said the untiring efforts of the teachers who had imparted knowledge, skills, innovation, research and values to the students had today become fruitful.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the young scientists would bring Haryana’s name on the world map with their achievements.