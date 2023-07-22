Increase death relief to Rs 20 lakh: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited the flood-affected areas of Palwal today and alleged that majority of Haryana faced the brunt of government’s indifference and inefficiency.

“The Meteorological Department had given an alert for more rain this time, but despite this, the BJP-JJP government did not take any steps in time. Neither were river embankments strengthened nor were the drains cleaned. Illegal mining has changed the direction of the flow of rivers and canals for the past several years,” he said.

Residents of many villages like Baghpur and Manjhawali submitted a memorandum to Hooda, asking him to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. Hooda said up to 95 per cent crops in the area had been destroyed as the fields were submerged in 3 to 8 ft water.

He said people had complained to him that the government was deliberately delaying getting girdawari done so less loss could be shown after the water receded.

He termed the announcement of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased as insufficient and demanded that it be increased to Rs 20 lakh.

“The government should not mislead people by entangling them in the web of portals,” he added.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Gurugram #Palwal