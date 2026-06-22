More IAS officers in Haryana cadre a crucial administrative reform

The recent increase in the Haryana cadre strength of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is being considered a significant and much-needed administrative reform, especially at a time when the state is witnessing rapid population growth, expansion of urban areas, large-scale infrastructure development and rising administrative workload.

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The increase in cadre strength is expected to reduce the workload of senior officers, many of whom are currently handling multiple assignments and additional charges. Such arrangements often require officers to divide their time and attention among several responsibilities, which can impact administrative efficiency and timely decision-making.

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The inclusion of CEO posts for all five Metropolitan Development Authorities at Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonepat, and Hisar is an important aspect of cadre enhancement under the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Seventh Amendment Regulations, 2026. It will help dedicated senior administrative officers to ensure better planning, coordinated development, timely execution of infrastructure projects, and improved delivery of public services.

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Furthermore, the move will help in better utilisation of senior officers by reducing the need for multiple charge arrangements and allowing officers to focus more effectively on their assigned responsibilities.

Hemant Kumar, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court who closely follows administrative and legal developments, said the enhancement of 11 posts — increasing the cadre strength from 215 to 226 officers — was an important step towards administrative restructuring.

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“A similar increase in IAS cadre strength for Haryana was done seven and a half years ago, in 2018, when the strength was raised from 205 to 215 officers. The latest revision is one of the most significant administrative reforms in recent years, particularly because it formally integrates Haryana’s emerging metropolitan governance architecture into the IAS cadre framework,” he said.

The number of Senior Duty Posts under the state government was increased from 117 in 2018 to 123 in 2026 while the revised cadre strength increased the number of posts to be filled up by direct recruitment from 150 to 158. Promotion quota (filled via promotion through State Civil Service-HCS (EB) and/or from non-HCS) increased from 65 to 68, he said.

The Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Seventh Amendment Regulations also revises the list of IAS cadre posts falling under the Senior Scale category. These include Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Officers on Special Duty, Directors and Project Directors in various departments, besides Directors of Secondary Education, Elementary Education, Food and Supplies, Sports and Youth Affairs, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Rural Development, Industrial Training, Environment, Medical Education and Research and several other departments.

The revised schedule further includes the posts of Deputy Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Resident Commissioner at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi; Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission; Secretary, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani; Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners-cum-Chief Executive Officers of District Rural Development Authorities/ Additional Collectors.