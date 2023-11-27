Increase milk production to 330 MMT per annum by 2033, says NDRI Director

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 26

Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), emphasised on increasing milk production to 330 MMT per annum by 2033, for meeting the demand of the country. This requires annual growth rate of about 14 per cent against the current growth rate of 6.6 per cent.

“The milk production of India has registered over 61 per cent increase from 137.7 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 221.1 million tonnes in 2021-22. The Indian dairy and animal husbandry sector’s contribution to its GDP is 4.5 per cent, which is valued at Rs 10 lakh crore and is the highest in the world. We need to increase it to 330MMT per annum by 2033,” said the Director while inaugurating a programme on National Milk Day at NDRI. The event was organised to commemorate the 102nd birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, father of the White Revolution in India.

The Director said at present, about 45 crore population of the country was directly associated with the dairy sector. Singh said ICAR-NDRI was continuously working towards fulfilling the dream of Dr Kurien by streamlining effective management and distribution strategies with skills and knowledge of rural and small-scale producers and strengthening the dairy industry through innovative research.

“With a rich history spanning over 100 years, NDRI holds a prominent position among institutes dedicated to the dairy sector. It has has been instrumental in India’s progress in milk production. It has already commercialised 124 technologies and patented 47 inventions,” he added.

Two NDRI’s BTech (dairy technology) graduates who have been under incubation at Agribusiness Incubation Centre, NDRI, have established a startup and launched “Sapt-grain millet cookies”. Dr AK Singh, Joint Director (academic), Dr Rajan Sharma, Joint Director (research) also highlighted the works of NDRI.

