Increase number of city buses plying on roads

The Municipal Corporation has been running city buses to ensure people travel for cheap, at a fare as low as Rs 10 per passenger. At present, only five city buses are running, which is not a sufficient number. No city bus is available at the railway station from where hundreds of passengers daily commute. It is requested that the authorities provide atleast one bus that starts off from the railway station. Jivesh, Rohtak

Heaps of garbage lying alongside roads

Even after more than a month of the civic body elections, no plan has been chalked out to keep the city clean. Though lakhs of rupees are spent every month in lifting the garbage and dumping it, heaps of garbage can be still seen lying along the roads. The MC authorities are answerable to the residents and must resolve the issue on priority. Anil Kumar, Narnaul

Stray animals inconvenience commuters

Stray animals squatting on the roads of Jhajjar city, especially at night, has become a major cause of road mishaps here. Recently, a local shopkeeper met with an accident when his motorcycle skidded in a bid to protect an animal sitting in the middle of the road. The authorities concerned must address this menace at the earliest. om prakash, Jhajjar

