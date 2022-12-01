Increase sugarcane prices or face agitation: Haryana farmers to govt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 30

As the state government is yet to increase the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the season, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has threatened to launch a statewide agitation in January if the government fails to increase prices.

The union has been seeking a hike in SAP from Rs 362 to Rs 450 per quintal for sugarcane for the ongoing crushing season. Farmers said the cost of production has increased further this year because the sugarcane crop came under pest attack and the farmers had spent a huge amount on sprays to save the crop.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The crushing has already started but the state government is yet to announce sugarcane prices. The Punjab Government has increased SAP to Rs 380 a quintal. Besides this, there was a five per cent weight reduction on the sugarcane crop harvested from the harvesters, which has been increased to 7 per cent. The reduction in Punjab is 3 per cent and 4.5 per cent in Maharashtra.”

“The BJP government has been doing injustice towards farmers. The prices in Haryana for sugarcane used to be the maximum in the country. Currently, Punjab is giving Rs 18 per quintal more than Haryana. Surprisingly, the bagasse, the dry waste material that remains after crushing is being sold at Rs 400 a quintal. By increasing weight reduction, the government is trying to give a double whammy to the sugarcane farmers,” the union chief said.

Meanwhile, State Cooperatives Minister Dr Banwari Lal said, “The model code of conduct was in force so far due to the panchayat election. The matter will be raised before the Chief Minister and it will be resolved.”