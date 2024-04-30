Ind candidate files papers on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 29

On the first day of filling nominations, an Independent candidate filed his papers here on Monday.

The administration has stepped up the security arrangements at the Deputy Commissioner’s office for the nomination process. Returning Officer (RO) and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said the nomination process will continue till May 6.

He said candidates can file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm and these will be submitted in Room No. 32 of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Deputy Commissioner said candidates are allowed to bring maximum three vehicles along with them and no vehicles are allowed to park within a radius of 100 metres from the office.

On Monday, Surendra Kumar from Phoolan village in Fatehabad district filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

Maximum five persons, including the candidate, are allowed to enter the RO’s office. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 7 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations on May 9.

The Congress has named Kumari Selja as its candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, while the BJP has fielded Ashok Tanwar. The JJP has nominated Ramesh Khatak, while the INLD has given the ticket to Sandeep Lot. The BSP has picked Leeluram Ashakheda as its candidate.

Election Expenditure Observer Vijay Singh has instructed officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas. They have been told to regularly report the expenses of the candidates. Special surveillance will be maintained in areas adjacent to the inter-state borders and villages. He said teams will take swift action on receiving information about distribution of illicit alcohol or cash. On Monday, he convened a meeting of officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

