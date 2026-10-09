India bloc leads ‘Save Vote, Save Country’ marches in Rewari, Yamunanagar

Congress leaders and workers took out a foot march on Thursday alleging vote theft and raising the slogan of 'Save Vote, Save Country'.

The foot march was taken out from Zamindara petrol station to the District Secretariat, Yamunanagar. The Congress leaders and workers also burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Addressing party workers and leaders, INTUC state president Amit Yadav said the BJP was attacking the democratic system in the country and those fighting for the people who were being oppressed.

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He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was working at the behest of the BJP. He said crores of legitimate votes had been cancelled under the guise of SIR. "The people of the country have joined the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign," said INTUC state president Amit Yadav.

He said that Gyanesh Kumar was endangering democracy by working at the behest of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

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Congress district president (rural) Narpal Singh Gurjar and district president (urban) Devender Singh said the BJP was robbing the people of their right to vote through robbery.

Devender Singh said the oppressive government showed its true colours on Wednesday in Delhi by harassing Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a puppet of the BJP," said Devender Singh adding that the President of India should save democracy by dismissing the Chief Election Commissioner.

Protesters call for cancellation of SIR

Rewari: Activists of the INDIA bloc on Thursday staged a protest demonstration and burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during a ‘Save Vote, Save Country’ march at Rewari.

The protesters demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and the resignation of the CEC. AICC national secretary and former Rewari MLA Chiranjiv Rao said workers of the Congress and other organisations of the alliance participated in the demonstration organised to protest against SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Leaders and workers of the alliance assembled at the Model Town residence of former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav. A march was then taken out to Ambedkar Chowk. During the march, the workers raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and burned his effigy.

The protest march was led by Congress party’s Rewari district in-charge Chakravarti Sharma. Addressing the protesters, Sharma said the voters’ list was the foundation of democracy, and protecting the right to vote of every eligible citizen was the most important responsibility of a democratic system.

“Given the questions and objections being raised across the country regarding the SIR, the Election Commission should respond to the concerns of the public and political parties with transparency,” he said, adding that the Congress and INDIA bloc were demanding that the SIR exercise be cancelled.