DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / India bloc leads ‘Save Vote, Save Country’ marches in Rewari, Yamunanagar

India bloc leads ‘Save Vote, Save Country’ marches in Rewari, Yamunanagar

article_Author
Tribune Reporters
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar/Rewari, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders and workers stage a demonstration in Yamunanagar on Thursday.
Advertisement

Congress leaders and workers took out a foot march on Thursday alleging vote theft and raising the slogan of 'Save Vote, Save Country'.

The foot march was taken out from Zamindara petrol station to the District Secretariat, Yamunanagar. The Congress leaders and workers also burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers and leaders, INTUC state president Amit Yadav said the BJP was attacking the democratic system in the country and those fighting for the people who were being oppressed.

Advertisement

He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was working at the behest of the BJP. He said crores of legitimate votes had been cancelled under the guise of SIR. "The people of the country have joined the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign," said INTUC state president Amit Yadav.

He said that Gyanesh Kumar was endangering democracy by working at the behest of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Advertisement

Congress district president (rural) Narpal Singh Gurjar and district president (urban) Devender Singh said the BJP was robbing the people of their right to vote through robbery.

Devender Singh said the oppressive government showed its true colours on Wednesday in Delhi by harassing Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a puppet of the BJP," said Devender Singh adding that the President of India should save democracy by dismissing the Chief Election Commissioner.

Protesters call for cancellation of SIR

Rewari: Activists of the INDIA bloc on Thursday staged a protest demonstration and burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during a ‘Save Vote, Save Country’ march at Rewari.

The protesters demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and the resignation of the CEC. AICC national secretary and former Rewari MLA Chiranjiv Rao said workers of the Congress and other organisations of the alliance participated in the demonstration organised to protest against SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Leaders and workers of the alliance assembled at the Model Town residence of former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav. A march was then taken out to Ambedkar Chowk. During the march, the workers raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and burned his effigy.

The protest march was led by Congress party’s Rewari district in-charge Chakravarti Sharma. Addressing the protesters, Sharma said the voters’ list was the foundation of democracy, and protecting the right to vote of every eligible citizen was the most important responsibility of a democratic system.

“Given the questions and objections being raised across the country regarding the SIR, the Election Commission should respond to the concerns of the public and political parties with transparency,” he said, adding that the Congress and INDIA bloc were demanding that the SIR exercise be cancelled.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts