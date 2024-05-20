 India has become self-reliant under PM Modi, says Nadda : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  India has become self-reliant under PM Modi, says Nadda

India has become self-reliant under PM Modi, says Nadda

India has become self-reliant under PM Modi, says Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda being welcomed at a public rally in Kaithal on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal/Kaithal, May 19

BJP national president JP Nadda hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government as a beacon of strength and transformative progress in the past 10 years, and criticised the Congress and INDIA bloc on different issues.

Women’s empowerment to help BJP win

Faridabad: JP Nadda on Sunday said women’s empowerment under the BJP’s rule is set to prove instrumental in bringing the party into power for the third term. Speaking at a programme organised by the party’s Mahila Morcha here, he said while PM Narendra Modi is credited with recognising and promoting women power, the BJP had promoted women leadership at a larger scale as it had 41 women MPs out of the total 78 in the outgoing Parliament.

Oppn is corrupt

Opposition parties promote ‘parivaarvad’ (dynastic politics) and their leaders indulge in corrupt activities. — JP Nadda, BJP National President

He said that under the leadership of Modi, India has become strong and self-reliant.

While addressing a well-attended gathering in Kaithal in the support of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal, the BJP national president highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in empowering the poor and women, criticised the previous Congress and other governments for working on the basis of caste and religion for their vote bank.

Amid the backdrop of enthusiastic cheers and a sea of saffron flags, Nadda said, “It is an election to elect Modi ji as PM for the third time as the country has witnessed significant change in its political culture in the past 10 years. Earlier, the common man had a belief that nothing will change, but today, the country is progressing with a vision of Viksit Bharat.”

He said the government was working on the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Nadda highlighted the works done during the Covid pandemic by the Union Government and said that India has developed two vaccines. “Today, our country is not a nation that seeks, but has turned into that which gives,” said Nadda.

He claimed that Modi has empowered all sections of society. As many as 25 crore people of the country have moved out of poverty, nearly two lakh common service centres have been established in villages, gas connections have been provided to households through PM Ujjwala Yojana and in the next five years, gas would be delivered through pipelines.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, nearly four crore pucca houses have been provided to the public and three crore more houses would be constructed if Modi returns to power. The BJP national president highlighted the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Nadda was accompanied by CM Nayab Singh Saini, party candidate Naveen Jindal and others. While appreciating the attendance, Nadda said, “The enthusiasm I see here reassures me that you have decided to send Jindal to Parliament.”

Later in Karnal, Nadda, along with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Saini, held a meeting with the intellectuals of the district at a hotel. He highlighted the achievements of the Manohar Lal-led state government over the past nine and a half years, asserting that the people of Karnal have “ladoos” in both hands.

