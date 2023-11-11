India in ‘safe’ list bad news for UK asylum seekers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 10

The decision of the UK to add India to the list of “safe countries” may dash the hopes of people aspiring to settle in the UK through illegal means.

Immigration consultants say the decision will speed up the process of deporting illegal migrants, who overstay their visas as workers, students, tourists, or enter into contract or fraudulent marriages. They seek asylum on various grounds, including insecurity in their native country, due to fear of being implicated in cases, being victims of political vendetta, and discrimination on the basis of religion.

“I was planning to enter the UK on a study visa, and later planned to apply for political asylum to seek permanent residency, but this decision has shattered my dreams,” said a youth of Nilokheri block.

The consultants said Indians, who arrived in the UK illegally, would not be able to claim asylum now, and would face detention and deportation to either their native country, or a safe third country.

“There are scores of immigration consultants alluring young men and women to go to the UK to earn high pay packages and enjoy a good quality of life. The decision will not only check illegal migration to the UK, but also help the Government of India, which has been trying to check it,” said Mihir Banerjee, a study visa consultant.

He maintained that it was a clear message to those who planned to enter the UK through other countries that had become a haven for illegal migration.

Another consultant said, “The move will hit the ambitions of those who wish to live there illegally. A large number of illegal migrants are in the UK, comprising a majority of students who went there to study, but are now overstaying their visit. Generally, a student spends about Rs 13-20 lakh a year on tuition fees in the UK,” he added. In addition to it, they had to shell out a hefty amount to immigration lawyers to file their cases.

Ashish Popli, an immigration agent, said the decision aimed to stop illegal immigration as the UK feels India was generally safe, stable, and free from human rights abuses.

#Karnal