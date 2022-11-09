India on rise as never before, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 8

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that India is now a global land of opportunities and investment and it will be the third largest economy of the world by the end of this decade.

“India is on the rise as never before. It is unstoppable. The country has created more unicorns than China in the first half of 2022. All this is because of the ecosystem provided by the government. It was not available earlier,” the Vice-President said while addressing the convocation at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak today.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the guest of honour at the ceremony. Praising the measures and programmes initiated by the Central Government, Dhankhar underlined the provision of food to 80 crore persons, LPG connections to crores of residents, massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, new education policy and Swachh Bharat mission.

He, however, remarked that some people were not enjoying this amazing growth story of the country. “We need to exercise discipline and accord top priority to national interest. There should be equitable distribution of resources. We need to be careful about all this so that we are able to take on the anti-national forces,” he said.

Vice-President’s wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal, MPs Brijendra Singh, Ram Chander Jangra and Krishan Lal Panwar and Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar were also present on the occasion.

#jagdeep dhankhar #rohtak