India on rise like never before, says Vice President Dhankhar at Rohtak varsity convocation

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, November 8
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has stated that India is now a global land of opportunity and investment and would be the third largest economy by the end of the decade.
“India is on the rise as never before. It is unstoppable. The country has created more unicorns than China in the first half of 2022. All this is because of the ecosystem provided by the government. It was not available before,” the Vice-President said while addressing convocation at Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak on Tuesday.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the guest of honour at the ceremony.
Showering lavish praises on the steps and programmes of the Central Government, Dhankhar underlined the provision of food to 80 crore people, cooking gas connections to crores of residents, massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, New Education Policy and Swachh Bharat mission.
He, however, remarked that some people are not enjoying this amazing growth story of our country. “We need to exercise discipline and accord top priority to national interest. There should be equitable distribution of resources. We need to be careful about all this so that we are able to take on the anti-national forces,” said the Vice-President.
He also lauded Haryana as the land of Gita’s gyan, brave soldiers, farmers and sportspersons, stating that the state exemplifies the highest degree of patriotism.
Addressing the students, Dhankhar observed that education is an equaliser and brings about transformation.
Earlier, the Vice-President paid tributes to late leader Sir Chhotu Ram at his memorial in Sampla town of Rohtak district. He said he wanted to serve the farmers in a bigger way and would follow the ideals of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram.
Representatives of various khap panchayats of the district felicitated Dhankhar on the occasion.
