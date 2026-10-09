INDIA united over SIR row: Congress, CPM stage joint protest in Rohtak

The Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) workers staged a joint protest in Rohtak under the banner of the INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being carried out in an “unconstitutional and illegal” manner. The protesters later burnt an effigy of the Chief Election Commissioner.

The protest was jointly led by Congress urban president Kuldeep (KD), rural president Balwan Ranga, and CPM Rohtak district committee members advocate Ramchandra Siwach and Sumit Dalal.

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Addressing the gathering at the Congress Bhawan before the protest, former Haryana Congress president Ch Uday Bhan said the Chief Election Commissioner should resign over the deletion of a large number of votes in various states in the name of SIR.

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He described SIR as an “unconstitutional process” stating that the move was turning democracy into a system controlled by those in power.

Kalanaur MLA Shakuntala Khatak and Meham MLA Balram Dangi demanded action against the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the electoral process was being undermined.

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CPM district secretary Comrade Satbir Singh and state committee member Comrade Vinod said the campaign against SIR was a struggle to protect democracy and the Constitution. They alleged that the Election Commission had been used for political purposes and demanded restoration of votes deleted during the revision process.

They also called for a halt to SIR and strict action over the alleged exclusion of citizens from the electoral process in West Bengal and Bihar.

Following the meeting, the protesters marched from Congress Bhawan through Sonepat Stand to Ambedkar Chowk, where they burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The speakers said the agitation would continue until what they described as an Election Commission free from political influence was established.