INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress ignored poor, everybody benefiting under BJP, says CM

Hisar, April 7

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that the state had witnessed unprecedented development, taking advantage of the double-engine government in Haryana and at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Tohana town of Fatehabad district, he alleged that the Congress never cared about the poor. “During the NDA regime, every citizen is taking full advantage of the development that the double-engine government of the BJP has brought about in the country and the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured unprecedented development to take the country on the path of becoming a developed nation,” he said.

The CM attacked the Congress and the INDIA bloc alleging that they had got together only to grab power. “On the other hand, the Modi government has worked for Antyodaya and brought crores of people above the poverty line by launching various welfare schemes,” he said.

Ashok Tanwar is the BJP candidate for the Sirsa parliamentary constituency.

The CM reached Fatehabad for the second time in three days. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had visited Sirsa district yesterday.

Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, who belongs to the Tohana Assembly segment, said the organisational unity of the BJP would ensure victory of the BJP candidate. “People are waiting for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time in a row,” he said.

Tanwar said PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government had been working hard to take the country forward. “The government has worked for every section of society, including labourers, farmers, employees, youths and women. Modi works with a positive intent and dedication to raise the living standard of the poor. Money is sent directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries and full support is extended to the farmers,” he claimed.

