INDIA VOTES 2024: Electors divided over regional, national issues on Rohtak seat

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 16

Candidates of the BJP and Congress, locked in an intense fight in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, are slugging it out to sway voters in the Lok Sabha polls but with polling merely eight days away, sources say, the electors seem to be divided over regional and national issues.

The BJP’s outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma is re-seeking election while the Congress has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. Both are seasoned players of electoral battle. Arvind is a four-time MP while Deepender has achieved a hat-trick as the Lok Sabha MP.

Congress candidate Deepender Hooda campaigns in Kosli. Tribune photo

The issues taking up mind space of the local populace pertain to regional development, farm and wrestlers’ agitation, inflation, unemployment and Agniveer scheme are posing a challenge to the BJP while national issues like abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram Temple, uniform civil code, reservation for women, etc are raising the anxiety of the Congress. However, the Congress seems to be taking advantage of the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor.

“The farmers have never suffered so much oppression that they faced under the BJP regime of the decade,” said Prem Singh, a superannuated government employee. “They were, during farm agitation, forced to stage dharna in the open for over a year. Criminal cases were slapped against them in a bid to suppress their voice. Following this, the BJP and JJP candidates are now finding themselves in a tight spot during canvassing in rural areas as farmers are questioning in this regard.”

Sunil, a small businessman from Bahadurgarh, believes that revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest step that made Modi more popular. “Why should special status be granted to a region when it is a part of our nation like other states? This was a discrimination which has now come to an end. I support the uniform civil code,” he added.

Manoj, a teacher, says development is a major issue in the Lok Sabha polls this time and people would vote while keeping that in mind. “No major development project has come in the region in the past 10 years. Even those projects approved during the previous Congress regime were stalled. People need development and employment to live a better life as false promises and narratives cannot help you earn livelihood,” he added.

Rajesh of Kosli says India has emerged as a strong nation with a good economy at the global level in the past decade. “Moreover, the Ram Temple issue has also been connected with people’s religious belief for a long time. The Modi government managed to resolve it for which a section of voters, especially the elderly, like it. The uniform civil code is also another welcome step,” he added.

Sandeep, an employee, terms the Agniveer scheme a joke with the unemployed youth stating that this contractual job would not only strengthen a sense of insecurity but also work to spoil the future of Agniveers after the end of their job contract. “Moreover, inflation and restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) are other major issues to sway the voters,” he claimed.

Will anti-incumbency’ work for Cong?

