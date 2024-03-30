INDIA VOTES 2024: Ex-CM launches election campaign from Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 29

Former CM and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency Manohar Lal Khattar today kicked off his campaign from Panipat City Assembly seat in Panipat district.

Addressing a gathering at Ganga Garden on Sanoli Road, Khattar said the BJP would win all the 10 seats in the state. Boosting the party workers’ morale, the former CM said Karnal seat would be brought on number one in the country this time.

“But, all this could be possible only due to the hard work of the party workers,” Khattar said. He said there was more enthusiasm among the party workers in comparison to the party candidate during an election. “A worker is not working not only for a family, but considering the state and whole nation as their family, he worked for the nation,” Khattar said.

He also remembered five-time MLA Fateh Chand Vij, father of MLA Pramod Vij, and asked party workers to start campaign in their areas. “Because a worker can only bring a big win to the candidate,” the former CM said.

Khattar said the state’s 2.85 crore population was his family and all the workers should ensure maximum vote in favour of BJP with full faith and devotion and make democracy win once again.

Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, Panipat City MLA Pramod Vij, BJP district president Dushyant Bhatt, Karnal Lok Sabha convener and MLA Harvinder Kalyan addressed the party workers.

Oppn parties yet to announce candidates

Karnal: Even as the opposition parties are yet to announce the names of candidates for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, the BJP candidate and former CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, has intensified his campaign. After holding a meeting of party workers of the Karnal Assembly segment on Thursday, Khattar held two more meetings at Indri and Nilokheri on Friday, exhorting them to ensure his victory. Highlighting the contribution of workers, he got emotional and said: “I cannot forget the contribution of party workers, who gave me a lot.” He asked them to reach out to people to highlight the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government. He said the PM had given a target of “surpassing 400” seats. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar #Panipat