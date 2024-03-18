INDIA VOTES 2024: Haryana set for 4-cornered contest in LS elections

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 17

It is set to be a four-cornered contest for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana with the ruling BJP going all out to repeat its 2019 performance of winning all 10 seats and the Opposition Congress posing a tough fight to the saffron party. Besides the BJP and Congress, the JJP and INLD are other major players in the electoral arena.

In fact, the elections scene is hotting up across Haryana with the BJP already announcing six Lok Sabha candidates, including former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal. However, the Congress, which has a poll pact with AAP, is yet to get its act together and zero in on the candidates.

Similarly, the JJP, which was dumped by alliance partner BJP recently, and INLD are yet to get into the electoral ring. The INLD has named its senior leader Abhay Chautala from Kurukshetra seat from where AAP’s Sushil Gupta is contesting as the INDIA bloc candidate.

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP had won all 10 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections with an impressive vote percentage of 58 per cent. The Congress could poll only about 28 per cent votes drawing a blank.

In replacing Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as state Chief Minister, the BJP seems to have played the OBC card with the party eyeing the non-Jat votes in the parliamentary elections. Since the JJP and INLD are considered to be having sizeable Jat vote bank, the multiple candidates in the fray are likely to benefit the ruling BJP. As the Congress is also set to be after substantial Jat votes, BJP’s strategy of getting the non-Jat and urban votes in its bid to make a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha poll would be put to severe test this time around.

Besides, the BJP hopes to get votes in the name of development works of the central and state governments. The BJP government is also banking on transparency and good governance in Haryana as election issues. On the other hand, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the wake of high rate of unemployment and inflation which had hit the common man hard.

Talking points

BJP trying to woo non-Jat votes. Replacement of Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister bid to beat anti-incumbency and polarise non-Jat votes

Congress banking on anti-incumbency, high rate of unemployment and inflation

BJP hopes to gain from multiple candidates in the fray as it would divide majority Jat votes among non-BJP parties

Besides non-Jat votes, BJP banking on urban votes

