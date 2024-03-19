INDIA VOTES 2024: Special arrangements for elderly voters, says EC

Chandigarh, March 18
State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal today said that the Election Commission had made special provisions at polling stations to facilitate voting for individuals with disabilities and those aged 85 and above so that they could exercise their franchise. There are approximately 1.48 lakh disabled voters in the state.
Besides making arrangements for ramps, wheelchairs, transportation arrangements, medical kits, etc., at the polling stations, NCC and NSS volunteers should be deployed to assist them. The commission had also created Saksham app for disabled voters to provide information related to the elections.
He said the Education Department played a crucial role in elections since most polling stations were located within schools. Teachers should give information regarding the election process to students and encourage them to raise awareness among their parents and others about the importance of voting.
On polling day, when parents come to cast their votes, students should accompany them, take a selfie, and upload it, he added.
