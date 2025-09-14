DT
Home / Haryana / ‘India won’t hold grudges forever’: Khattar slams opposition over India‑Pak match criticism

‘India won’t hold grudges forever’: Khattar slams opposition over India‑Pak match criticism

He pointed out that the matches are not taking place on Pakistani soil but at neutral venues
article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:43 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar responds to questions by media persons on the sidelines of a BJP workers’ meeting at the party’s district office Karna Kamal on Sunday.
Amid sharp opposition criticism over the India‑Pakistan cricket match, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at opposition parties, emphasising that sports programmes within an international system are governed by rules and discipline.

He also stressed that while India does not believe in holding grudges for a lifetime, certain conditions are non-negotiable for better relations with Pakistan — terrorism will not be accepted and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir must return to India.

“If these conditions are accepted, there is no harm in building relations with our neighbours,” said Khattar in response to questions by media persons on the sidelines of a BJP workers’ meeting at the party’s district office Karna Kamal on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by the Union Minister.

He pointed out that the matches are not taking place on Pakistani soil but at neutral venues like Dubai, where facilities are provided for both teams. “There are two teams, 11 players on each side, and the spirit of the game should prevail,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, the Union Minister highlighted the swift and decisive response of the Indian Army through Operation Sindoor, calling it a significant action that earned appreciation across the country. He reiterated that India has made it clear — terror-related activities will never be tolerated.

“Before making allegations, the opposition should reflect on its own actions,” he added.

