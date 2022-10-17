Indian, Nigerian students clash at Gurugram university

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, October 16

Tension gripped the GD Goenka University campus as two groups of Indian and Nigerian students clashed while playing football last evening. At least six students were injured. While the clashing groups filed cross-FIRs against each other, the university has marked an inquiry and suspended eight students.

Sources said the Nigerian students had started leaving the campus after allegedly being harassed by locals, although the university denied the development. The students have appealed to the embassy to intervene. “We are being harassed by locals. We were brutally thrashed inside the university hostel and on the football field last evening. We have now come to Delhi and asked embassy officials to intervene,” said Rabiu on whose complaint an FIR has been filed.

A cross-FIR has been filed by pharmacy student Sultan Khan who alleged Nigerian students assaulted them.

The university claimed the matter “is being blown out of proportion”. Dr Dhirendra Singh Parihar, university registrar, said, “It started on Friday when the students argued over substituting a player. The issue was resolved, but again cropped up yesterday. A fight ensued and six students were hurt. We have told eight students to proceed on long leave. An inquiry has been marked.” Earlier also, the students had an altercation over offering namaz at the football ground.

