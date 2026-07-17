Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that the launch of the country’s first hydrogen train from Haryana is a matter of pride for the entire state. He described it as not merely a new rail service, but a historic step towards clean energy, modern technology and a self-reliant India.

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Dhanda was addressing a gathering during a live broadcast programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held at the auditorium of Arya PG College, Panipat, where he attended as the chief guest.

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He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is rapidly moving towards world-class infrastructure, and this transformation in the railway sector would prove to be a milestone for future generations.

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The minister said that development schemes have gained unprecedented momentum in recent years. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, the Kisan Credit Card scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Skill Development programmes have transformed people’s lives. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana is also reaching new heights of development.

On the occasion, Dhanda handed over house keys to two beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

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Panipat Urban MLA Pramod Vij said that the hydrogen train is a symbol of India’s technological capability and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary thinking. He said the project would provide a new identity to modern transportation while protecting the environment.

Samalkha MLA Manmohan Bhadana said that the hydrogen train would give new momentum to the vision of a developed India. With this initiative, India has joined the ranks of a select group of countries leading the way in clean energy-based railway technology.

Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman of the Haryana Yoga Commission; Mayor Komal Saini; Zila Parishad Chairperson Jyoti Sharma; and Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashisth also addressed the gathering.

Bicycle rally promotes environmental awareness

Earlier in the day, Dhanda led a bicycle rally of around 7 km from his residence in Eldeco to Arya PG College to spread awareness about environmental conservation.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar Vashisth, Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh, public representatives, administrative officers, youth groups, social organisations, students and hundreds of citizens from both urban and rural areas participated in the rally, collectively conveying the message of environmental protection.

Dhanda said that environmental conservation is not merely a government campaign but the moral responsibility of every citizen. “If we want to leave clean air, pure water and a green earth for future generations, we must begin changing our lifestyle today,” he said.

Participants stated that environmental protection is not a one-day campaign but a lifelong responsibility. They pledged to plant more trees, reduce the use of plastic, conserve water and promote the use of bicycles in daily life.

Meanwhile, Panipat MLA Pramod Vij, along with his supporters, reached the programme venue by organising a foot march from his office near the old bus stand.