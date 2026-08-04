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Home / Haryana / India's first CWG para athletics gold medallist Sharmila to participate in Narnaul half-marathon

India's first CWG para athletics gold medallist Sharmila to participate in Narnaul half-marathon

Mahendragarh DC says Sharmila would inspire youth and athletes; Haryana CM Nayab Saini to be the chief guest

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 06:25 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Para-athlete gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar poses on her arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Tuesday. PTI Photo
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Sharmila Dhankhar, the Indian para-athlete who recently won a gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, will participate as the brand ambassador for the state-level half-marathon to be organised in Narnaul on August 9.

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Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the event, which aims to encourage youth to stay away from drugs.

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Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali said Sharmila, who belongs to Chhitroli village in the district, would inspire local youth and athletes and infuse them with new energy.

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A cultural programme will also be a major attraction, adding to the event's vibrancy. Haryanavi singer Amit Saini Rohtakiya will convey the message of staying away from drugs to young people through his songs.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public and participants to arrive at the marathon venue by 5.30 am.

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"After that, all roads and approach routes along the marathon course will be completely closed to maintain security and ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Therefore, all citizens and participants should arrive on time," she said.

Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali visited the half-marathon route on Tuesday to review the preparations for the state-level event.

District Superintendent of Police Deepak was also present.

The officers reviewed the arrangements being made for the event and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

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