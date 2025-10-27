DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Individual lapse of judgement: Haryana police officer on video of ACP using JCB to remove vendors

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar is facing public outrage after he deployed the earth-mover to clear the road following complaints of road blockage

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:56 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Amid outrage over an ACP deploying a JCB machine to remove vendors from a road, a senior official of Haryana Police said the incident was an “individual lapse of judgement” and that the officer has been asked to remain cautious in future.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinesh Kumar, who is a former international boxer, is facing public outrage after he deployed the earth-mover to clear the road following complaints of road blockage.

Taking cognisance of the video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bahadurgarh, Mayank Mishra, called it "an individual lapse of judgement".

Haryana Director General of Police O.P. Singh also took note of the action to remove the vegetable vendors from the road in Bahadurgarh and spoke to the DCP, Bhadurgarh, and the Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar.

Mishra, while speaking about a video circulating on social media on Sunday, said, "One of our officers is seen pushing back some vegetable vendors with the help of a JCB machine.

This video was examined and fact-checked, following which it was found that in the Patel Nagar area, many complaints about the road blockage were received, he added.

There was a lot of encroachment on that road, after which a police team visited the spot, the officer said.

Despite the right intent, the method which was adopted was wrong, he said, referring to ACP Kumar seen giving instructions to the JCB operator to remove the vegetables.

"This is not the department's policy. It is an individual lapse of judgment for which he has been asked to remain cautious in future," the DCP said in a video message.

