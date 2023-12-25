Industrial Area turning into dumpyard

Dumping of waste at Pace City I (Sector 37) continues unabated, which has turned the whole area into a dumpyard. The waste emanates strong stench and poses a threat of diseases and must be disposed of immediately. It has also affected the beauty of the area. The authorities concerned should address the issue and take necessary measures at the earliest. —Vikas Jain, Gurugram

Overloaded tempos pose threat to schoolchildren

vehicles like tempos are usually used by schools to ferry students. The safety of schoolchildren has been put at risk as students are packed like sardines in such vehicles. Such vehicles can be seen flouting norms regularly. School managements should discourage this practice and ensure the safety of children. Police should also take strict action against such violations. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Hansi Fort in state of complete neglect

the famous Prithviraj Chauhan Fort in Hansi is in a state of complete neglect. It has become a haven to drug addicts. Children are often seen playing cricket and football inside the premises, causing damage to the walls of the fort. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue at the earliest and ensure regular maintenance of the fort.

Bobby Dhingra, Hansi

