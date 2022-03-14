Industrial Expo begins in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 13

A three-day Industrial Expo was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on the industrial model township (IMT) premises here today.

It has been organised by the IMT Industrial Association.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Gurjar claimed that holding such an event would not only promote industrial activity in the region, but also provide a kind of relief to the manufacturers who had been feeling demoralised in view of the negative impact of the pandemic for the past two years.

Claiming that both the state and Union Government had been pursuing policies aimed at supporting the manufacturing sector, he said enhancement in the local production would not only boost the industrial activity but also result in more revenue and lower cost of production in the state.