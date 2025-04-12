‘Industrial MoUs to open employment opportunities’

The management department of Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre (KUTIC) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) have signed MoUs with five companies — My Bucket Stage, Terra Grid Techno, Radiant Power Batteries Pvt Ltd, Gala Digital Solution Pvt Ltd and Lavesta Enterprises Ltd.

The pact was signed by Dr Virender Pal, registrar of the KU. Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice Chancellor of the KU, said through these MoUs, the startups had been officially incubated, enabling them to access university facilities in alignment with the policies of KUTIC. Prof Sachdeva added that new employment opportunities would be created in the university through these MoUs. RUSA nodal officer Prof Pradeep Kumar and Prof Anurekha and Prof Sushil Kumar of the management department said through My Bucket Stage, tourists would get modern accommodation and teachers and students of the university would get employment opportunities from this startup.

Through Terra Grid Techno, researchers and students of the university would get an opportunity to explore new research paradigms in the technical area. Radiant Power Batteries would research in collaboration with the science departments of the university to prepare cheap and high quality batteries for transportation resources. Digital Solution Private Limited would make the billing and banking easy and convenient.