DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / ‘Industrial MoUs to open employment opportunities’

‘Industrial MoUs to open employment opportunities’

The management department of Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre (KUTIC) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) have signed MoUs with five companies — My Bucket Stage, Terra Grid Techno, Radiant Power Batteries Pvt Ltd, Gala Digital Solution Pvt Ltd and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:11 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan signed MoUs with five companies.
Advertisement

The management department of Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre (KUTIC) and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) have signed MoUs with five companies — My Bucket Stage, Terra Grid Techno, Radiant Power Batteries Pvt Ltd, Gala Digital Solution Pvt Ltd and Lavesta Enterprises Ltd.

The pact was signed by Dr Virender Pal, registrar of the KU. Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice Chancellor of the KU, said through these MoUs, the startups had been officially incubated, enabling them to access university facilities in alignment with the policies of KUTIC. Prof Sachdeva added that new employment opportunities would be created in the university through these MoUs. RUSA nodal officer Prof Pradeep Kumar and Prof Anurekha and Prof Sushil Kumar of the management department said through My Bucket Stage, tourists would get modern accommodation and teachers and students of the university would get employment opportunities from this startup.

Through Terra Grid Techno, researchers and students of the university would get an opportunity to explore new research paradigms in the technical area. Radiant Power Batteries would research in collaboration with the science departments of the university to prepare cheap and high quality batteries for transportation resources. Digital Solution Private Limited would make the billing and banking easy and convenient.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper