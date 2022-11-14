Faridabad: Industrial projects worth Rs 158 cr on hold

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 13

The failure on the part of the authorities to release funds for projects worth over Rs 158.57 crore in the industrial sectors here has led to the work going on hold for the past nearly three months. The work is of upgrading civic infrastructure, which was announced in 2017, but started in mid-2021. It was scheduled to be over in 18 months.

Funds likely to be released soon Funds are likely to be released soon. The work is likely to be over in the next six months. Rajeev Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran

“Though over a year has passed, the progress has been poor due to the hurdles in payment,” reveal sources in the administration. It is claimed that the delay led to severe inconvenience to the industry and thousands of workers. While the total cost of the work launched under the project known as the State Industrial Infrastructure Development Scheme (SIIDS), was around Rs 158.57 crore, an amount of Rs 39.60 crore had been demanded from the Industry Department since August this year, said the sources. The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is carrying out the project. SIIDS was launched with an objective to strengthen and create industrial infrastructure for the promotion of industrialisation, it was revealed. This includes six projects of Faridabad costing Rs 35.05 crore. Claiming that the work had been stopped by the contractor for the non-payment of bills, an official on the condition of anonymity said it was the Industry Department which had to approve and release the funds.

The work includes upgrading of civic infrastructure, including construction of cemented roads, laying of sewerage, streetlights and water supply network in sectors 24, 25, and A,B C and D parts of Sector 27.

Expressing anguish, Partosh Sharma of the Faridabad Industries Association (FIA) said the delay had not only affected the production and business, but also a cause of filthy civic conditions and acute dust pollution, which was affecting health and hygiene.